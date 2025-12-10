Trending in China | Jincang Embroidery: gold-threaded heritage from Fujian
Jincang Embroidery, from Quanzhou in Fujian Province, is a traditional Minnan craft using satin or silk embroidered with intricate gold-thread designs like dragons and phoenixes. Known for its depth and texture, it showcases Minnan's unique aesthetics and is part of Fujian's third batch of provincial textile intangible cultural heritage.
(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Fan Yuting)
