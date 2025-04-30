Trending in China｜Nature woven into art: Guizhou leaf vein embroidery

(People's Daily App) 16:11, April 30, 2025

Guizhou leaf vein embroidery is a traditional craft that uses natural leaf veins as the canvas for hand-embroidered artistry, blending elements of nature with creative expression. With its vibrant colors and intricate patterns, this ethnic-inspired craft showcases distinctive cultural features and holds collectible value.

