Trending in China｜Nature woven into art: Guizhou leaf vein embroidery
(People's Daily App) 16:11, April 30, 2025
Guizhou leaf vein embroidery is a traditional craft that uses natural leaf veins as the canvas for hand-embroidered artistry, blending elements of nature with creative expression. With its vibrant colors and intricate patterns, this ethnic-inspired craft showcases distinctive cultural features and holds collectible value.
