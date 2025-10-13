Pic story of provincial-level inheritor of Miao embroidery in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:07, October 13, 2025

Long Luying (2nd R) talks with tourists at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In an embroidery workshop in Shibing County, Long Luying and her colleagues wield needles as pens and thread as ink to embroider motifs such as flowers, birds, fish, and butterflies, resulting in Miao embroidery works with vibrant and lifelike patterns.

Long Luying is a provincial-level inheritor of Miao embroidery, having learned the craft from her mother during her childhood. In 2006, she left her job at an embroidery workshop in Shenzhen and returned to her hometown in Shibing County where she launched her own business focused on handmade Miao embroidery.

Over the years, Long Luying has provided free training in embroidery techniques to local women, creating job opportunities for more than 1,200 rural women in the village.

Long Luying (3rd L) makes embroidery at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Long Luying guides workers on how to operate the equipment at an intelligent embroidery workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Long Luying guides her employees in their embroidery creation at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Long Luying (C) makes embroidery at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Long Luying makes embroidery at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

