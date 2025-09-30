Guizhou culture and tourism promotion event held in London

People's Daily Online) 17:48, September 30, 2025

The Guizhou culture and tourism promotion event, exclusively sponsored by Kweichow Moutai, was held in London, U.K. on Sept. 29, 2025. The event showcased southwest China's Guizhou Province's rich cultural and tourism resources, including its natural landscapes, intangible cultural heritage, ethnic costumes, and characteristic cuisine, attracting over 100 Chinese and British guests.

On behalf of Guizhou's cultural and tourism sectors, Jin Zhongbin, deputy general manager of Guizhou Cultural and Performing Arts Industry Group Co., Ltd., delivered a speech. He stated that Guizhou is a magnificent land where nature and culture intertwine. It boasts stunning mountains and rivers, a diverse culture, and 18 indigenous ethnic groups who have created a unique and captivating ethnic culture. He expressed the hope to deepen cooperation with the U.K. in areas such as cultural performances, heritage protection, and tourism investment, and to jointly explore innovative paths for the integration of culture and tourism.

Jin Zhongbin, deputy general manager of Guizhou Cultural and Performing Arts Industry Group Co., Ltd., delivers a speech. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

Zhang Li, director of the China National Tourist Office in London, shared the transformation of Guizhou based on his personal experience. Earlier this year, he led a 40-person delegation from the U.K., Ireland, Iceland, Finland, and Norway on a tour to Guizhou, which completely changed the delegation's preconceived notions about southwest China. The broad highways in mountains regions and tall bridges across canyons left a deep impression on the members. Zhang said that the achievements of China's poverty alleviation are no longer abstract concepts but visible and tangible improvements in life. He said that the China National Tourist Office in London will continue to build cultural bridges, promoting Guizhou's beautiful landscapes and colorful ethnic minority cultures to more countries in Europe and America.

Zhang Li, director of the China National Tourist Office in London, delivers a speech. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

Long Guohong, a national first-class composer and conductor, focused on the unique charm of Guizhou's ethnic music. He explained that Guizhou's ethnic music is deeply integrated with daily life, festival celebrations, and nature worship. "The music not only offers a stunning auditory experience but also embodies the concept of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature."

Long Guohong, a national first-class composer and conductor, shares insights on Guizhou's musical culture. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

At the promotion event, a Lusheng performance pushed the atmosphere to a small climax.

An exhibition area for Guizhou intangible cultural heritage was also highly popular. Traditional instruments like the Dong ethnic Niutuiqin and the Yi mouth harp, along with photos of majestic landscapes like the Huangguoshu Waterfall, allowed guests to visually experience Guizhou's natural beauty. In the batik clothing display area, the blue-and-white traditional patterns were particularly eye-catching. Guests were invited to experience creative cultural products with batik themes, such as DIY fridge magnets. Through painting, dyeing, sticking, and pasting, everyone felt the charm of Guizhou's intangible cultural heritage.

A British attendee shows great interest in Guizhou handicraft. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

A highlight of the event was the Moutai tasting session. Accompanied by the aroma of wine, appreciating the performance on bamboo instruments was so beautiful. Traditional cultures from around the world were all worth cherishing, said Tim Leighton, committee member of U.K. National Liberal Club. The introduction of Moutai cocktails mixed by British Chinese liquor expert Benjamin Salguero were well-received and welcomed.

Cocktail made with Moutai is popular at the event. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

As a pioneer in opening a Chinese liquor-themed bar in the U.K., Benjamin has deep affection for Moutai. The first time he tasted Moutai, he was shocked. It was a flavor he had never experienced before – rich nutty aroma, Jiangxiang flavor, even hints of lemon and chocolate in the finish, and it was completely natural, without any artificial additives, Benjamin recalled, adding that at that moment, countless cocktail ideas instantly flooded his mind, and he never imagined Chinese liquor could have so many possibilities.

Today, his bar boasts a collection of 140 different types of Chinese liquor, one of the largest collections in Europe. It offers both traditional ways of drinking and Chinese liquor cocktails.

At the end of the event, Wu Yongqin, a Dong ethnic singer from the Guizhou Provincial Song and Dance Theatre, holding a wine cup, started singing a toast song. Wu successively sang three toast songs from the Dong, Miao, and Yi ethnic groups. Her clear voice, accompanied by the gentle sound of silver ornaments, conveyed respect as she offered toasts to the British guests. Although the guests did not understand the lyrics, they all responded warmly.

A British guests experiences the Dong ethnic group's toast ceremony. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

"Being able to sing the Dong Grand Song at the Royal Academy of Music yesterday was already a dream come true for me; today, meeting everyone in London with songs and wine is an even more precious cultural exchange," said Wu. "The enthusiasm of our British friends for Guizhou's culture makes me feel that all the efforts are worthwhile."

The event not only brought the beauty of Guizhou's landscapes and the charm of its culture to London but also made Moutai's mellow aroma an "envoy" of cultural exchange. A cultural dialogue across mountains and seas has written a new chapter for China-U.K. cultural and tourism cooperation.

The event was hosted by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, with support from the Chinese Embassy in the U.K., the Guizhou Cultural and Performing Arts Industry Group Co., Ltd., and Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.

