Trending in China | Magnificent peacock gold embroidery

(People's Daily App) 15:27, August 20, 2025

Peacock gold embroidery is a traditional Chinese craft that dates back to the Warring States period (475–221 BCE) and reached its height during the Tang (618–907) and Song (960–1279) dynasties. Woven from rare bird feathers and precious metal, it was once reserved for imperial attire, symbolizing wealth and power. With its radiant beauty and exquisite craftsmanship, this embroidery style is celebrated as among the finest in Chinese textile art.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Cao Siyu)

