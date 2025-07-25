Intangible cultural heritage: Embroidery of the Tu ethnic group

(People's Daily App) 14:32, July 25, 2025

As a time-honored folk art of the Tu ethnic group in China's Qinghai Province, Panxiu is a traditional type of embroidery. It features seven vibrant threads in hues of red, yellow, green, blue, cinnamon, purple and white. Its unique "two-needle, two-thread" stitching technique endows Panxiu with a rich, opulent texture and remarkable durability. It was included on the national intangible cultural heritage protection list in 2006.

(Produced by Yan Qiaoxiu, Cao Jiwei and Wang Ruofan)

