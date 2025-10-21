Home>>
Trending in China | A legacy woven in thread: Tibetan-Qiang textile embroidery
(People's Daily App) 14:30, October 21, 2025
Tibetan-Qiang textile embroidery refers to the traditional weaving of Tibetan culture and the embroidery techniques of the Qiang people, with a history spanning over a thousand years. This craft, primarily preserved in areas such as the Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, combines practicality with artistry and is commonly applied to clothing, daily necessities and other items. The patterns showcased are inspired by the natural world, reflecting the ethnic beliefs and traditional cultures of the region.
