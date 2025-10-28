Leather embroidery creates jobs, increases incomes for women in NW China's Qinghai

October 28, 2025

Danga'er leather embroidery is a distinctive folk craft from Huangyuan county, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Unlike embroidery on silk, Danga'er leather embroidery uses specially prepared leather as its base, with threads made from wool, leather, horsehair, silk, velvet, and cotton in a variety of colors. Today, Huangyuan county has launched the "Danga'er Leather Embroidery" brand, creating new employment opportunities and increasing incomes for local women.

Photo shows Danga'er leather embroidery works on display in Huangyuan county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Zhang Hua, 40, from Nancha village in Bohang township, Huangyuan, has always made caring for her children the focus of her life. Yet she never gave up on the idea of helping her family financially. An embroidery training program, organized by the employment bureau of Huangyuan county, offered her a path forward.

After completing the program, she joined an embroidery handicraft company, turning her lifelong passion for embroidery into a livelihood. At first, Zhang could only make small fabric items, but after seven years of practice, she can now create large, intricate leather embroidery pieces on her own.

Embroiderers work at an embroidery workshop in Huangyuan county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Ma Kexin)

Dong Haixiu, 53, a villager from Chengguan town in Huangyuan county, once faced severe financial pressure. Today, she has become a skilled embroidery artisan, enjoys financial independence, and has even earned a professional qualification in her craft.

In recent years, Huangyuan county, with two handicraft and leather embroidery companies as leading forces, has creatively introduced an operation model for the embroidery industry that incorporates companies, training schools, female embroiderers, and the internet. By integrating resources across the industry, the county has effectively boosted local economic development.

An artisan demonstrates Danga'er leather embroidery at a skills competition. (People's Daily Online/Ma Kexin)

To support employment, the county provides skills training directly in villages, distributes raw materials to households, and collects finished products door-to-door. So far, over 60 Qinghai-style embroidery training sessions have been held, including 12 focused on leather embroidery, targeting women, people with disabilities, and others with limited employment options.

To date, the embroidery brand has helped over 2,000 people find jobs, each earning an additional average annual income of more than 2,000 yuan (about $280.76).

