China's Su Yiming takes gold in men's big air at FIS Snowboard World Cup
(People's Daily App) 16:49, December 02, 2025
With two clean and powerful 1980s, showcasing outstanding versatility and control, China's Su Yiming soared to victory in the men's big air final at the 2025-26 FIS Snowboard World Cup on November 29. Congratulations, Su Yiming!
(Produced by Huang Jingjing, Li Zhuoman and intern Liu Yunyun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
