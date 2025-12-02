China's Su Yiming takes gold in men's big air at FIS Snowboard World Cup

(People's Daily App) 16:49, December 02, 2025

With two clean and powerful 1980s, showcasing outstanding versatility and control, China's Su Yiming soared to victory in the men's big air final at the 2025-26 FIS Snowboard World Cup on November 29. Congratulations, Su Yiming!

(Produced by Huang Jingjing, Li Zhuoman and intern Liu Yunyun)

