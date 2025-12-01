Shanghai Marathon draws 23,000 runners; women’s record broken

December 01, 2025 By Sun Langchen ( Global Times

The 2025 Shanghai Marathon kicked off on Sunday morning at the Bund Bull in Shanghai, where 23,000 runners from around the world began their journey through the city's landmark streets at 7 am.

This year's full-marathon course passed through some of Shanghai's most iconic areas, including Jing'an Temple and Xintiandi, before finishing at the Xujiahui Sports Park.

The men's race once again demonstrated the speed that has earned Shanghai the reputation of "China's fastest course." Ethiopia's Miklesa Mengsha claimed the title, clocking 2:06:25, the second-fastest winning time in Shanghai Marathon history.

In the women's category, Ethiopia's Brigid Kosgei delivered a commanding performance. She broke the course record with a time of 2:16:36, becoming the first woman to run under 2:20 in Shanghai.

Chinese runners also delivered standout results. Feng Peiyou won the domestic men's title in 2:08:36, setting the fastest time ever recorded by a Chinese runner in the history of the event. It was Feng's first time competing in the Shanghai Marathon.

Speaking after the race, he said that his pre-race goal was to stay under 2 hours 10 minutes, especially given that the race took place just two weeks after the National Games. "My body hasn't fully recovered, so I didn't dare to set an overly ambitious target," he said.

In the domestic women's field, Zhang Deshun claimed the title with a time of 2:25:13, showcasing the strong performance of China's top female marathoners. In the wheelchair racing division, Luo Xingchuan and Chen Xiaochun won the men's and women's titles respectively.

Yao Miao, who finished third in the domestic women's category, told the Global Times on Sunday that her recent busy schedule had affected her condition for the race. She said her form should have been stronger.

"I felt very relaxed at the start, both my pace and heart rate stayed in a comfortable zone," she said. "But later on, things stiffened up. I started cramping around the 35-kilometer mark. Overall, though, I'm still satisfied with the result."

The 2025 race also attracted attention of entertainment circles. Actors including Wallace Chung were spotted among the runners. A participant told the Global Times that he saw Chung on the course around 8 am, and by 10:40 am, he was already close to finishing.

It's worth noting that the Shanghai Marathon remains the only candidate race in China for the Abbott World Marathon Majors, the world's most prestigious marathon series. This year marks the second edition of the event since it was selected as a candidate.

As a 29-year-old marathon event, the Shanghai Marathon has now reached a pivotal moment in its bid to join the Abbott World Marathon Majors. Twelve detailed upgrades were introduced to align the event with Majors standards. Shanghainese cultural elements were woven into the route, as thousands of runners from five continents joined to embody the core spirit of "Run Beyond Borders."

Comprehensive medical support was deployed along the course, with 43 medical stations set up and a dedicated medical hub built near the finish line. Four additional medical points were placed in key locations within the post-race service zone. A total of 4,400 volunteers supported more than 60 operational roles, from bag-drop management and medical assistance to anti-doping procedures.

For many amateur runners, the marathon offered both a personal challenge and a unique way to experience the city. Wang Yuzuo, a first-time participant in the Shanghai Marathon, completed the race in 3:22. He told the Global Times that he was impressed by both the race organization and the scenery along the route.

"You can really feel the enthusiasm of the spectators cheering along the way," Wang said. "Passing landmarks such as Jing'an Road and seeing the kilometer-marker signs throughout the course, the whole event carries a strong sense of the city's spirit."

Feng said that if the Shanghai Marathon eventually succeeds in becoming an official World Marathon Major, it would significantly raise the overall competitive level of long-distance running in China.

"It will definitely attract more international elite runners," he noted. "Their presence will push Chinese athletes to keep improving their performance."

