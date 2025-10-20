Wang Hongwei wins 2025 Xi'an Marathon

October 20, 2025

XI'AN, China, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Hongwei won the Xi'an Marathon in the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Sunday, clocking two hours, 13 minutes and 25 seconds.

First launched in 2017, the World Athletics gold label road race attracted around 38,000 participants to compete in marathon, half-marathon and seven-kilometer events this year. Among them, nearly 22,000 runners saw actions in the marathon event, while 12,000 participated in the half-marathon competition.

Wu Mingyao was second in the men's marathon, finishing just four seconds behind. China's Wang Jiahao completed the podium in third place after finishing in 2:13:30.

In women's event, Huang Fei reached the top of the podium after clocking 2:31:02, with Zhu Qing and Li Chunxia finishing second and third, respectively.

"The urban appearance of Xi'an is completely different from that of other places in China. Maybe next time I will take a vacation here," said Wang Hongwei.

"There are many local snacks in Xi'an, such as Chinese Hamburger Roujiamo, BiangBiang noodles. They impressed me a lot," Huang told Xinhua.

