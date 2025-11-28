Home>>
Touching the Greater Bay Area: American college student gets up-close experience with Chinese outdoor brand
By Wu Yuyangyang (People's Daily Online) 17:05, November 28, 2025
Amid the wave of Chinese brands going global, American college art student Cascade Almond recently encountered Kailas, a Guangzhou-based Chinese outdoor brand. What spark will they create?
After exploring the design details of Kailas' shoes, Cascade was greatly inspired. For him, a product that balances aesthetics with outstanding performance radiates a unique, irresistible charm. "I also want to slip into a pair of Chinese hiking boots and explore the stunning landscapes of the Greater Bay Area," he said.
Looking ahead, Cascade is eager to see more Chinese brands establish their vibrant presence and impressive strength in the U.S. market.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
- Tea industry exceeds 15 billion yuan in Wuyishan, SE China's Fujian
- Xishuangbanna in SW China's Yunnan builds distinctive modern agricultural system
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
Related Stories
- Touching the Greater Bay Area: American college student won over by China's 15th National Games mascots
- World-class airport cluster emerges in China's Greater Bay Area
- Program exploring China's Greater Bay Area calls for applications from global undergraduate students
- US tourists embark on first-ever themed trip to China’s Greater Bay Area
- British students embark on educational adventure in the Greater Bay Area
- British students unlock secrets of environmental conservation in the Greater Bay Area
- British students experience intangible cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area
- British students amazed by unmanned technologies in the Greater Bay Area
- Expanding rail transit lines propel Greater Bay Area integration
- Series featuring British students in Greater Bay Area to air
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.