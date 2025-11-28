Touching the Greater Bay Area: American college student gets up-close experience with Chinese outdoor brand

Amid the wave of Chinese brands going global, American college art student Cascade Almond recently encountered Kailas, a Guangzhou-based Chinese outdoor brand. What spark will they create?

After exploring the design details of Kailas' shoes, Cascade was greatly inspired. For him, a product that balances aesthetics with outstanding performance radiates a unique, irresistible charm. "I also want to slip into a pair of Chinese hiking boots and explore the stunning landscapes of the Greater Bay Area," he said.

Looking ahead, Cascade is eager to see more Chinese brands establish their vibrant presence and impressive strength in the U.S. market.

