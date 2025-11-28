China strengthens all-round protection for giant pandas

15:24, November 28, 2025 By Zhang Danhua, Shi Fang, Li Kaixuan ( People's Daily

Photo shows Qizai, the only captive brown giant panda in the world. (Photo from the WeChat official account of the cyberspace administration of Xi'an)

In recent years, China has significantly enhanced its efforts to protect giant pandas, implementing a comprehensive approach that spans breeding, rewilding, and international cooperation, achieving remarkable results that have captured global attention.

One of the most notable examples of China's conservation success is Qizai, the only captive brown giant panda in the world. This 16-year-old panda resides at the Qinling Four Rare Animals Science Park in northwest China's Shaanxi province, where it has become a major attraction.

Qizai's unique brown fur, which is the result of a genetic mutation, was first discovered when villagers in Foping county found the weak panda cub in November 2009. Since then, it has been part of extensive research, and while it has produced several offspring, none have inherited the brown coat. Qizai now weighs around 120 kilograms and continues to be a symbol of the successful conservation work being carried out at the Research Center for Qinling Giant Panda.

The Qinling Four Rare Animals Science Park not only houses Qizai but also serves as a public-facing facility that showcases the region's conservation achievements. Zhang Danhui, deputy head of the panda management department of the Research Center for Qinling Giant Panda, noted, "In recent years, we have made breakthroughs in reproductive hormone monitoring and artificial insemination, which have helped increase the breeding success rate from 20 percent to 67 percent, ensuring a self-sustaining captive population."

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows newly born giant pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. (Photo/Chen Yusheng)

In addition to breeding efforts, the park has implemented a rigorous health management system, with staff assigned to oversee the pandas' well-being. Disease prevention protocols are strictly followed, and regular health checks are conducted every three to six months to ensure the pandas' health and safety.

In Beijing, the Beijing Zoo, which has been home to giant pandas since 1955, continues to attract millions of visitors each year. The zoo has achieved several milestones in panda breeding, including the first successful natural breeding of giant pandas under captive conditions. "The giant panda hall is always very popular. Last year, we received approximately 4.8 million visitors," said a member of the zoo's inspection team. Currently, the zoo houses ten giant pandas.

Through close coordination among the zoo's panda keepers, feeding team, and veterinary hospital, each giant panda receives meticulous care. "Their diet is highly varied. We provide each panda with 50 to 70 kilograms of fresh bamboo every day, along with bamboo shoots, steamed buns, carrots, and apples," said Ding Nan, head of the panda keeper team.

Cao Yani from the zoo's animal care support team explained that the staff have designed a series of enrichment activities based on extensive research into panda behavior. These initiatives are aimed at optimizing the pandas' environment and interactions, simulating natural behaviors and addressing both their physical and psychological needs to ensure their overall well-being.

At the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan province, panda keeper Xu Xiang greets giant panda Fubao every day as part of his routine. Born in 2020, Fubao made history as the first Chinese giant panda born in South Korea. After returning to China in April 2024, Fubao made its official public debut in June.

To facilitate Fubao's transition to its new environment, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda implemented a gradual acclimation approach, beginning with a one-month quarantine.

"We monitored its weight, coat condition, and other health indicators every day, and offered bamboo shoots, apples, and other foods to determine its preferences," Xu explained. Following the quarantine, Fubao was moved to the breeding area for scent and sound acclimation, gradually adjusting to life among other pandas.

With the recent completion of the new Mianyang base, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda now operates five major bases in Sichuan province. Each base has its specific focus but works collaboratively to provide comprehensive protection for giant pandas, including efforts in breeding, rewilding, and international cooperation.

The Sichuan section of the Giant Panda National Park, which is home to 1,227 wild pandas, accounting for 91.6 percent of the park's total panda population, has made significant strides in habitat restoration. In recent years, over 331,400 mu (22,093 hectares) of habitat have been restored, and work continues on seven key ecological corridors. Monitoring data indicate that in 2024, the number of wild panda sightings in this section has increased to 185, demonstrating a stable recovery of the panda population.

Photo shows a giant panda at the Beijing Zoo. (Photo/Fan Jiashan)

