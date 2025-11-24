Languages

Giant panda's snowy slide adventure

(People's Daily App) 11:23, November 24, 2025

After Luoyang's first snowfall, a giant panda has discovered the perfect icy slide! Watch as he climbs up and slides down, enjoying the magic of winter.

(Produced by Zou Yun and intern Liu Bing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

