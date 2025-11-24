Home>>
Giant panda's snowy slide adventure
(People's Daily App) 11:23, November 24, 2025
After Luoyang's first snowfall, a giant panda has discovered the perfect icy slide! Watch as he climbs up and slides down, enjoying the magic of winter.
(Produced by Zou Yun and intern Liu Bing)
