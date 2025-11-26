People's Daily digital bulletin board debuts in New York

People's Daily Online) 09:46, November 26, 2025

The unveiling ceremony for People's Daily digital bulletin board was held in New York on Nov. 24 local time. Ma Hongwei, deputy editor-in-chief of People's Daily, and Ma Xiaoxiao, acting Chinese consul general in New York, attended the event.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the debut of People's Daily digital bulletin board in the United States serves as a new platform for sharing stories of China–U.S. friendship and cooperation. Equipped with a bilingual Chinese–English communication system, the digital bulletin board offers functional, scenario-based, and customizable cultural and information services.

It features special exhibition sections titled "The Shine of the Bond with Kuliang: Stories of China-U.S. Friendship and Cooperation" and "Echoes of History," showcasing highlights from submissions to the inaugural Kuliang Forum. The displays present touching accounts of people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States and commemorate the years when the two countries fought side by side to safeguard world peace.

People's Daily digital bulletin board has already reached 14 cities across nine countries outside of China.

