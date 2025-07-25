Chinese envoy rejects U.S. groundless accusations over Xinjiang

UNITED NATIONS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday rejected U.S. accusations over China's Xinjiang region at a Security Council meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"China firmly opposes and categorically rejects the groundless accusations made by the U.S. representative regarding China's Xinjiang region," said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Currently, Xinjiang enjoys social stability, economic prosperity, where people live in peace and contentment. It is in the best period of development ever. The United States has gone to great lengths to hype up the so-called Xinjiang issue in a vain attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs and curb China's development, only to lay bare their true colors, which are hegemonic and based on double standards, he said.

Over the past six years, over 100 countries, including many Islamic countries, have voiced their support for China's just position at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly. They unequivocally oppose politicizing human rights issues and exploiting human rights as a pretext to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, said Fu.

"This is a message loud and clear that the U.S. scheme to contain China using the so-called Xinjiang issue is very much bankrupt, and its sinister intention to provoke bloc confrontation by discrediting and suppressing China has failed miserably," he said.

Fu asked: If the United States truly cared about the human rights of Muslims, why does it turn a blind eye to the living hell in Gaza? Why has the United States ignored the historical injustices suffered by the Palestinian people?

The United States overlooks its own chronic problems at home, such as gun violence, racial discrimination, and the trampling of its own citizens' rights and dignity. Yet under the guise of human rights, it wantonly interferes in other countries' internal affairs and violates the human rights of countless people in developing nations, he said.

"We urge the United States to reflect on its own ills and wrongdoings, change course and put more effort into practical, positive actions for international peace and security," he said.

