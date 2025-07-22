Cooperation is the most correct choice for China-U.S. relations: scholar

Xinhua) 08:43, July 22, 2025

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- As China and the United States navigate an increasingly complex global landscape, a senior Chinese scholar has emphasized that cooperation remains the most appropriate and sensible path for the world's two largest economies.

"Looking back at the history of China-U.S. exchanges since the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, we are deeply convinced that peace is the cornerstone of bilateral ties, cooperation is the most correct choice for the two nations to get along, and mutual benefit is the essential feature of their exchanges," said Wang Junwei, director of the Academic and Editorial Committee of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a press conference on Monday.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

"Eighty years ago, China and the United States stood side by side against a common enemy, writing a magnificent chapter in the defense of peace and justice and making significant contributions to the global victory over fascism," Wang said.

The American "Flying Tigers" assisted Chinese forces in resisting Japanese aggression and joined in the perilous task of opening the "Hump" air route for transporting emergency supplies during the war, while Chinese soldiers and civilians risked their lives to rescue U.S. pilots, including Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle.

Wang highlighted the profound historical bonds forged during a pivotal moment in the 20th century, noting that the Chinese people remain deeply grateful for the support offered by the American people during the war.

Wang noted that the camaraderie formed through the trials of war laid a strong foundation for a lasting friendship. Although China-U.S. relations have experienced fluctuations, he stressed that the overall trajectory since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979 has been one of steady progress.

"When diplomatic ties were formally established in 1979, the two countries saw fewer than 100,000 visits between their peoples, and bilateral trade was valued at just 2.45 billion U.S. dollars," he said. "In 2024, people-to-people exchanges exceeded 2 million, and trade volume surpassed 680 billion U.S. dollars. It's clear that the relationship has delivered tangible benefits to people from both sides."

"History is today's mirror," he said. "Today, China-U.S. relations stand at another key juncture. As founding members of the United Nations (UN) and permanent members of the UN Security Council, both countries have a shared responsibility to safeguard the hard-won outcomes of World War II."

He called on both nations to uphold the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

"Only by doing so," Wang concluded, "can we build our shared planet into a peaceful, amicable and harmonious global home."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)