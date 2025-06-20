US 'fentanyl tariffs' severely damage trust and dialogue foundation: Chinese anti-drug official

10:02, June 20, 2025 By Zhao Yusha ( Global Times

Press conference of Office of China National Narcotics Control Commission on June 19, 2025. photo: Zhao Yusha/GT

When asked about the US twice imposing tariffs on China under the pretext of the so-called fentanyl issue this year, Wei Xiaojun, executive secretary-general of the China National Narcotics Control Commission, said the so-called "fentanyl tariffs" imposed by the US on Chinese products exported to the US are typical bullying behavior that have severely damaged the trust and dialogue foundation between the two sides in the field of anti-drug cooperation.

Wei said that China is one of the countries with the strictest anti-drug policies and most thorough enforcement in the world. It has actively engaged in international anti-drug cooperation with countries around the world and, out of humanitarian goodwill, helped the US address the fentanyl crisis, with tangible results there for all to see.

China's position and relevant facts are clearly outlined in the white paper "Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances -- China's Contribution," issued by China's State Council Information Office on March 4.

Addressing drug issues requires tackling both the symptoms and root causes. With a population of more than 1.4 billion, China's drug user ratio is below 0.06 percent of the total population. As a major producer in the chemical industry, China faces no domestic problem of fentanyl abuse, Wei noted.

In contrast, the US, with a population of more than 300 million, has a drug user ratio of over 10 percent. In 2024, about 80,000 people died from drug overdoses, among which about 48,000 died from opioid drugs dominated by fentanyl-related substances. Wei said this reflects the consequences of ineffective US governance.

Wei urged the US to seriously reflect on its policies, adopt a scientific and responsible approach, take comprehensive and balanced measures, and earnestly reduce drug demand from the source, instead of ignoring facts, shifting blame, and pressuring others.

The US unreasonably imposed two rounds of tariffs on Chinese goods this year under the fentanyl pretext, and China promptly took countermeasures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, Xinhua reported in May.

We have always advocated that the international community adhere to equal treatment and win-win cooperation; and opposed mutual accusations and blame-shifting. We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US practices, said Wei.

Wei said China and the US should be committed to working together to resolve problems. Anti-drug cooperation should become a highlight of bilateral relations, not an obstacle. He expressed hope that the US would respect China's efforts, face up to objective facts, promptly correct the relevant wrong practices, and return to the right track of resolving each other's concerns in a manner of equality and mutual respect.

Wei said on Thursday that China has consistently upheld the international anti-drug framework, fulfilled its global obligations, actively participated in key international decision-making, and actively provides Chinese wisdom and solutions for the global governance of drug problems. China and the US launched the Counternarcotics Working Group, held its first meeting in Beijing; and the 10th China-US Bilateral Drug Intelligence Working Group Meeting was held.

Wei added that China has led practical anti-drug cooperation in the Greater Mekong Subregion, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS countries, and organized meetings of anti-drug department heads and senior officials of SCO member states. It has strengthened cooperation and exchanges with countries such as Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Australia, carried out anti-drug dialogues with the EU and Mexico, hosted the "Safe Waterway" joint operation to combat transnational drug crimes and tackle regional drug issues.

