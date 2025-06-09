He Lifeng to visit the UK, hold first meeting of China-U.S. economic, trade consultation mechanism

Xinhua) 10:15, June 09, 2025

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Saturday that at the invitation of the U.K. government, He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, will visit the U.K. from June 8 to 13.

While in the U.K., He will hold the first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism with the U.S. side, said the spokesperson.

