China willing to support normal cooperation with US firms: MOFCOM on reported Boeing's recalling of 3 aircraft intended for delivery to Chinese airlines

08:52, April 30, 2025 By Chi Jingyi ( Global Times

In responding to media reports about Boeing recalling three 737 MAX aircraft intended for delivery to Chinese airlines, claiming that China suspends Boeing jet acceptances, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) stated on Tuesday that "We have noted the relevant reports. China and the US have maintained long-term mutually beneficial cooperation in the civil aviation sector, which has significantly boosted bilateral trade and personnel exchanges."

The US reckless use of tariffs as a weapon has severely disrupted global industrial and supply chains and destabilized the international air transport market. Many companies are unable to conduct normal trade and investment activities, with both Chinese airlines and Boeing suffering significant harm, the spokesperson said, according to a statement posted on MOFCOM's website.

"China is willing to continue supporting normal business cooperation between enterprises of both countries and hopes the US will listen to enterprises' voices to provide a stable, predictable environment for normal trade and investment," the spokesperson added.

Also on Tuesday, in response to a question regarding to MOFCOM's statement on Boeing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that "on the cooperation of specific program, the MOFCOM has issued a press release, which you may refer to."

"China's position on the tariff issue is consistent. If the US wants to work on the issue, it should stop threatening and pressuring China, and conduct dialogue with China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit," Guo said.

US tariff policies have undermined the foundation of long-term mutually beneficial cooperation in the China-US civil aviation sector, introducing force majeure to previously agreed commercial terms, Li Yong, a senior research fellow at the China Association of International Trade, told the Global Times on Tuesday, noting that global airlines and Boeing have become victims of these tariff measures.

Growing evidence demonstrates that Washington's unilateral, prohibitive high tariffs have caused disruptive consequences and damages to the international trade order, global supply chain partnerships, the win-win foundation of free trade and previously established contractual terms of trade, said Li.

Brian West, CFO of Boeing, said in March that the company is concerned about US tariffs potentially constraining the availability of parts from its suppliers, according to Reuters.

West said that "what we do worry about is availability of parts because this is a broad, complicated supply chain and people have different levels of exposure to it." To mitigate the impact, West said "we're working like heck to stay close to our suppliers," according to Seattle Times.

More than 10,000 Boeing airplanes are flying with China-made parts, according to Boeing's own analysis published in August 2024.

In early April, the US announced tiered tariffs on global imports. Following China's reciprocal countermeasures, the bilateral tariff rates between China and the US now exceed 100 percent across multiple sectors.

The US tariffs already in place could send the cost of building planes soaring due to the Boeing's dependence on overseas suppliers, said CNN.

Building planes depends on foreign-made parts for about 80 percent of Boeing's planes' content, according to CNN, citing a congressional testimony made by President and CEO of Boeing Kelly Ortberg in April.

The price of a Boeing 787 plane could increase by $40 million in a worst case tariff scenario, CNBC reported in March, citing AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly.

"No one's going to want to pay that," said Kelly from the leading aviation leasing company.

Li also noted that the US tariffs have resulted in a worsening business environment and increasing commercial unpredictability.

