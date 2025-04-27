Allan Zeman: US needs China more than China needs US
In the context of the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, Lan Kwai Fong Group Chairman Allan Zeman shared his views in a recent interview. He emphasized the significant reliance of US consumers on Chinese-made goods and pointed out that the "US needs China more than China needs the US."
