Allan Zeman: US needs China more than China needs US

(People's Daily App) 14:45, April 27, 2025

In the context of the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, Lan Kwai Fong Group Chairman Allan Zeman shared his views in a recent interview. He emphasized the significant reliance of US consumers on Chinese-made goods and pointed out that the "US needs China more than China needs the US."

(Produced by Huang Jingjing, Fan Liuyi and intern Wang Junshi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)