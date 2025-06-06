Home>>
China to firmly defend legitimate rights of Chinese students, scholars overseas: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 11:02, June 06, 2025
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students and scholars overseas, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a relevant media query on U.S. announcement to restrict international student visas at Harvard University.
Lin said that education cooperation between China and the United States is mutually beneficial, adding that China has always been opposed to politicizing education cooperation.
What the United States did will only damage its own image and international credibility, Lin said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
