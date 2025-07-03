Chinese American preserves Flying Tigers history, promotes peace

(ECNS) --A new statue honoring the World War II-era Flying Tigers, the American volunteer pilots who aided China in its fight against Japan, was unveiled near Los Angeles International Airport, symbolizing wartime solidarity between the two nations.

The Flying Tigers, officially known as the American Volunteer Group, were credited with major victories against Japanese air forces and for opening the dangerous "Hump Route" over the Himalayas, which served as China's key international supply line after the fall of Burma.

Their story has been kept alive by Chen Canpei, a Chinese American historian who has spent nearly 20 years collecting and donating some 20,000 artifacts related to the group.

"That was a tragic chapter in history that we must remember," Chen said.

In 2007, the widow of a Chinese American Flying Tigers veteran contacted Chen about two preserved uniforms belonging to her late husband, Tan Jizeng, a native of Shunde, Guangdong. Chen believed the most meaningful destination for the artifacts was Tan's hometown museum. He noted that of the more than 2,000 Flying Tigers members over the years, around 90% were Chinese Americans, many of whom traced their roots to Guangdong.

That same year, Chen organized a "Heritage Donation Journey" back to China for 11 elderly Chinese American Flying Tigers veterans and their families. Tan's widow, Wu Peizhen, joined the trip. During the visit, the two uniforms were donated to the Shunde Museum and Guangdong Overseas Chinese Museum.

In Monroe, Louisiana, the hometown of General Claire Lee Chennault, the Flying Tigers' commander, dozens of Flying Tigers artifacts donated by Chen are now on display at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. In 2022, the city of Monroe honored Chen with the title of Honorary Citizen.

"The Flying Tigers represent a lasting bond between China and the United States," said Chen. "I hope both peoples can learn about that history and the unity we once shared."

Chen mentioned that he spent hours every day searching online for Flying Tigers memorabilia. Despite the time, money, and energy required, his passion never waned over two decades.

"The most important reason I collect," he explained, "is to preserve history and help future generations understand and remember it."

Looking ahead to 2025, the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the end of WW II, Chen plans to organize a visit to China for descendants of Flying Tigers members to explore the battlefields where their ancestors once fought.

He remains committed to collecting artifacts, organizing exchanges, and passing on the Flying Tigers legacy.

"To remember history is not to perpetuate hatred," he said, "but to honor the truth and remind us all to value friendship and peace."

