Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will be in Sweden on July 27-30 for trade talks with U.S.
(Xinhua) 09:00, July 24, 2025
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will be in Sweden from July 27 to 30 for economic and trade talks with the United States upon mutual agreement, the commerce ministry announced Wednesday.
Following the important consensus reached during the phone talks between the two heads of state on June 5, the two sides will leverage the role of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, and continue to engage in consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern based on the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, said a spokesperson with the ministry.
