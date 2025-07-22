China urges U.S. to enhance mutual understanding through dialogue, communication
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the United States will work with China to enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and strengthen cooperation through dialogue and communication, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
Guo made the comment at a regular news briefing in response to a question concerning China-U.S. economic and trade issues.
China's position on tariff issues is consistent and clear, Guo said.
"We hope the U.S. can work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their telephone conversation and give full play to the role of the economic and trade consultation mechanism," he said.
He called on the U.S. to work with China to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral ties.
Photos
Related Stories
- Cooperation is the most correct choice for China-U.S. relations: scholar
- Cultivating new generation of envoys for China-U.S. friendship
- Jointly fostering open, inclusive global trade environment
- Experts remain cautious on Bessent’s remarks on possible tariff discussions with China
- China exposes series of malicious foreign websites and IP addresses used by overseas hacker groups
- Chinese American preserves Flying Tigers history, promotes peace
- US 'fentanyl tariffs' severely damage trust and dialogue foundation: Chinese anti-drug official
- China, U.S. should make better use of consultation mechanism to safeguard results of dialogue
- China, US conduct professional, candid talks: China's international trade representative
- Mainland urges U.S. to handle Taiwan question with utmost prudence
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.