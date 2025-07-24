Chinese, U.S. youth connect in trips exploring culture, technology in China

Xinhua) 10:23, July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- As night fell over the Liangma River in Beijing, young delegates from China and the United States gathered beneath the Friendship Bridge for a scenic cruise, immersing themselves in the city's vibrant nighttime atmosphere.

Under the bridge, a colorful screen lit up with vivid imagery to reveal a stunning 3D art space.

"The whole journey was absolutely amazing," said Dahlia Townley-Bakewell, an undergraduate student at Indiana University Bloomington. "I've never seen such a cool light show in the United States -- it was stunning."

The immersive night cruise was part of the "Across the Pacific: China-U.S. Youth Dialogue for A Shared Future" exchange program. The program was co-hosted by the China International Communications Group (CICG) Center for the Americas, International Student Conferences and Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, with support from Xi'an Jiaotong University.

From July 7 to 23, the program brought together 25 youth delegates, including 15 American university students, one Canadian student, two U.S. program leaders and 11 Chinese participants. They traveled from Beijing to Xi'an, Suzhou and Shanghai, for a series of visits and cross-cultural dialogues.

"During my stay in Beijing, I have loved touring historical sites such as the Temple of Heaven and the Forbidden City," said Michael Alexander Buzzy, a Ph.D. student at Wayne State University Law School. "Visiting these historic sites has given me a deep appreciation for the history and sheer scale of Beijing."

After exploring Beijing's historical and cultural landmarks, the delegates continued to Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, a city equally steeped in history.

They visited landmarks such as Huaqing Palace and the Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor. Through interactive activities, such as trying on Hanfu (traditional Chinese attire), they gained a deeper understanding of traditional Chinese culture.

"I've been studying the Chinese language for a little while, so that definitely helped me get familiar with China," said Erik Michael Larson, also from Indiana University Bloomington. "I didn't really realize how far back the history goes in Xi'an -- especially 3,000 years. It's really outstanding."

While Xi'an highlighted China's ancient grandeur, Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province offered a different charm, with elegance and refined beauty.

At the Suzhou Museum, the participants admired how classical aesthetics merged with modern design and were struck by the city's cultural depth and artistic richness.

Beyond cultural exploration, the journey also offered insights into China's strides in science and technology. The American students showed great interest in the country's rapid innovation.

At Tencent's Beijing headquarters, the participants experienced innovative applications, including a digital currency platform and immersive 3D technologies, and engaged in discussions with employees about smart tools in the AI era.

This was followed by an exciting test ride at a Xiaomi factory that particularly thrilled the American students.

"The automation at the Xiaomi factory and the digital innovations at Tencent completely overturned my prior perception of China's tech industry," Larson said with excitement. "These experiences were more vivid and impactful than any classroom case study."

Many participants praised the integration of technology into everyday life in China. "One application that I have come to use a lot during my time in Beijing is WeChat," said Buzzy. "WeChat reflects China's overall technological development of seamlessly integrating technology with everyday life."

Kiran Alexis Nieves-Noel, an undergraduate at East Tennessee State University, echoes these sentiments, noting that the seamless integration of technology into daily life, from mobile payments to public transport, highlights how innovation and accessibility can together enhance civic life.

Complementing their hands-on experiences, the program also encouraged broader reflections on international cooperation.

One key component of the program was the "China-U.S. Future Diplomats Summer Camp," which provided participants with a deeper understanding of the diplomatic mechanisms of both countries.

Through simulated diplomatic discussions, Chinese and American youth explored issues such as bilateral trade, environmental protection and artificial intelligence.

"This is a student-led project," said Shu Xin, secretary-general of the camp and a Chinese student delegate. "Through communication and discussion, Chinese and American youth have developed a deeper understanding of each other and overcome many previous stereotypes."

Throughout the program, participants consistently expressed that such face-to-face exchanges are among the most effective ways to dispel misunderstandings and build lasting friendships.

This reflects a broader trend in China-U.S. educational exchanges, which have grown significantly over the past decades.

Since 2009, China has been the top source of international students in the United States for 15 consecutive years. According to the Open Doors 2023 report, during the 2022-2023 academic year, Chinese students numbered 289,000, making up 27.4 percent of all international students in American colleges and universities.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of American students are studying, interning or participating in cultural exchange programs in China.

These exchanges foster language skills and cultural understanding while providing a platform for direct dialogue and cooperation.

Despite ups and downs in China-U.S. relations, youth from both countries have always contributed warmth and strength to their development. In a world facing rising uncertainty and change, it is all the more important for young people to deepen dialogue and work together toward a shared future, said Yu Yunquan, vice president of CICG.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)