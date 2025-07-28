Commentary: China, U.S. should bridge differences through dialogue, practical cooperation

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Under global gaze, China and the United States are set to hold a new round of economic and trade talks in Sweden.

At a time of growing global uncertainties and instability, efforts by the two countries to foster dialogue for consensus and seek mutually beneficial outcomes not only align with their common interests but also respond to the expectations of the international community.

In recent months, China and the United States have worked to bring their trade relations back on track after a period of strain. This encouraging progress highlights a fundamental truth: deepening communication to enhance understanding, reduce misperceptions, and expand cooperation are vital to ensuring the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral ties.

After the economic and trade talks in Geneva, the two countries have significantly reduced bilateral tariff levels. Following the economic and trade talks in London, the two sides have maintained close communication, confirming the details of the framework established in London and advancing its implementation.

China has reviewed and approved applications for the export of eligible controlled items in accordance with the law, and the United States has removed a series of restrictive measures imposed on China early July.

These concrete steps have sent positive signals of growing trust, helping to spur a recovery of bilateral trade.

Data from China's General Administration of Customs showed that following positive progress in recent economic and trade talks in Geneva and London, trade between the two countries recovered to over 350 billion yuan (about 49 billion U.S. dollars) in June from less than 300 billion yuan (about 42 billion dollars) in May.

The essence of China-U.S. economic and trade relations lies in mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. While China approaches the new round of economic and trade talks with sincerity, it will firmly uphold its principles and core interests.

The path from Geneva to London has been far from smooth. Long-standing differences and tensions between the two sides remain, and resolving them will take time. China welcomes deeper dialogue, but is also fully aware of the long-term, complex and challenging nature of bridging gaps between the two countries.

However, the presence of disagreements does not preclude the possibility of identifying areas of shared interest on key issues, nor does it prevent the two sides from demonstrating the responsibility expected of major countries.

The upcoming round of economic and trade talks represents a pivotal opportunity to inject much-needed stability and confidence into the global economy. Despite challenges ahead, managing differences and seeking cooperation through dialogue remains the only viable path forward.

Only by upholding equality and respecting each other's concerns can China and the United States achieve a truly win-win outcome.

