China urges U.S. to stop targeting Chinese students, scholars: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:23, July 28, 2025

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday called on the United States to stop politically motivated and discriminatory law enforcement against Chinese students and scholars in the United States.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing after another Chinese scholar had been unreasonably detained by U.S. law enforcement authorities.

