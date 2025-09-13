Chinese, U.S. teams to hold talks on TikTok and other issues

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- As agreed by China and the United States, Chinese and U.S. teams will hold talks on TikTok and other issues in Spain, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

China's position on the TikTok issue is clear and consistent, the spokesperson said. China is firmly committed to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises and will handle the TikTok issue in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to data privacy and security and has never requested, nor will it request, any enterprise or individual to collect or provide data located abroad to the Chinese government in violation of local laws.

China urges the United States to work with China, resolve respective concerns through dialogue based on mutual respect and equal consultation, and find solutions that ensure an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, including TikTok, to continue operations in the United States. This will promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said.

