China will deepen energy cooperation with Russia: vice premier

Xinhua) 08:38, November 26, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 7th China-Russia Energy Business Forum and reads out a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 7th China-Russia Energy Business Forum opened on Tuesday in Beijing. Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang addressed the opening ceremony and read out a congratulatory message from President Xi Jinping.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the two heads of state have had several meetings and calls this year and again sent congratulatory messages to the forum, providing strategic guidance for continuously consolidating China-Russia comprehensive energy partnership.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has made strategic arrangements for China to expand high-standard opening-up and build itself into a leading nation in the field of energy, presenting new and significant opportunities for energy cooperation between China and Russia, Ding said.

China is willing to work with Russia to further implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously deepen strategic collaboration in the energy sector, and constantly open up new vistas of win-win cooperation, he said, putting forward three proposals for deepening China-Russia energy cooperation.

First, he called on both sides to strengthen cooperation in the entire industrial chain to ensure the safe and stable operation of cross-border energy channels and the smooth flow of energy trade.

Second, both sides should enhance cooperation in energy transition, actively explore application scenarios, and tap into the potential for cooperation in renewable energy and other areas.

Third, he urged the two sides to strengthen multilateral collaboration to jointly promote the implementation of the Global Governance Initiative in the energy sector, injecting greater stability and certainty into the global energy market.

Igor Sechin, executive secretary of the Russian presidential commission for the strategic development of the fuel and energy sector and environmental security, and chief of Russian oil company Rosneft, addressed the opening ceremony and read out a congratulatory letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also delivered a speech.

After the opening ceremony, Ding met with the Russian high-level delegation attending the forum.

The forum focused on strengthening high-level strategic alignment between China and Russia to continuously consolidate the comprehensive energy partnership. The opening ceremony saw the attendance of around 400 representatives from China and Russia.

