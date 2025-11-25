Xi sends congratulatory message to 7th China-Russia Energy Business Forum

Xinhua) 13:03, November 25, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to the 7th China-Russia Energy Business Forum in Beijing.

Noting that China-Russia energy cooperation got off to an early start and has a solid foundation, Xi said it serves as a model of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides, playing a positive role in promoting the economic and social development of both countries and the well-being of the two peoples.

Xi said China is willing to cooperate with Russia to continuously consolidate the comprehensive energy partnership and jointly safeguard the stability and smooth flow of global energy industrial and supply chains.

He expressed China's readiness to work with Russia to promote the establishment of a more fair, just, balanced and inclusive global energy governance system, and inject greater stability into world energy security and the green and low-carbon transition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory letter to the forum.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)