Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway completes

Xinhua) 08:33, November 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2025 shows a construction site of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in Qing'an County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Track-laying for the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway completed on Tuesday. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2025 shows a construction site of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in Qing'an County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Track-laying for the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway completed on Tuesday. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Constructors work at a construction site of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in Qing'an County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Constructors work at a construction site of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in Qing'an County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Constructors work at a construction site of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in Qing'an County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2025 shows constructors working at a construction site of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in Qing'an County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

