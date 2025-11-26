Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway completes
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2025 shows a construction site of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in Qing'an County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Track-laying for the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway completed on Tuesday. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
