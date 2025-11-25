Home>>
China further extends safeguard investigation into beef imports
16:16, November 25, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that it has decided to further extend the deadline for the safeguard investigation of imported beef to Jan. 26, 2026, citing the complexity of the case.
The investigation was originally launched on Dec. 27, 2024. On Aug. 6, 2025, the ministry announced that the investigation period would be extended to Nov. 26, 2025.
