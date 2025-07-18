Home>>
China imports 7.4 trln yuan of consumer goods in 2021-2024: minister
(Xinhua) 13:03, July 18, 2025
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China has imported consumer goods worth 7.4 trillion yuan (about 1.03 trillion U.S. dollars) between 2021 and 2024, the first four years of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao revealed Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Consumption contributes 60 pct annually to China's economic growth since 2021: official
- World Youth Development Forum highlights youth role in green consumption
- Chinese state councilor calls for expanded services consumption, safeguarded livelihoods
- China's consumer prices rebound amid pro-consumption policies
- Booming theme parks highlight China's tourism, consumption potential
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.