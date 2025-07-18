China imports 7.4 trln yuan of consumer goods in 2021-2024: minister

Xinhua) 13:03, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China has imported consumer goods worth 7.4 trillion yuan (about 1.03 trillion U.S. dollars) between 2021 and 2024, the first four years of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao revealed Friday.

