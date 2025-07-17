World Youth Development Forum highlights youth role in green consumption

Xinhua) 08:33, July 17, 2025

NANJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Young business leaders and representatives from around the world on Wednesday gathered in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, joining United Nations officials to call for youth-driven solutions in promoting green consumption.

This thematic forum on green consumption and sustainable development is part of the ongoing 2025 World Youth Development Forum, which opened on Tuesday under the theme, "Unleash Youth Potential for Global Development." The event has drawn participants from over 100 countries and regions, as well as 17 international organizations.

"We are witnessing a surge in youth-led initiatives centered on global climate governance and green development," said Xu Xiao, president of the All-China Youth Federation, which is one of the forum's organizers.

"Young innovators are driving emissions reduction through technological breakthroughs, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the global economy," Xu said.

Green consumption, participants noted, is quickly becoming a dominant force in global markets. "Today's younger consumers are increasingly conscious of environmental values and the social responsibility behind the brands they support," said Gao Dekang, president of Bosideng Group.

"Young consumers are deeply engaged with pop culture. Through recyclable materials, low-carbon initiatives and biodiversity awareness campaigns, we're turning collectibles into ambassadors of green living," said Chen Xiaoyun, vice president of Chinese toymaker Pop Mart, whose designer toy brand has a presence in more than 90 countries and regions.

"Now a big topic of conversation among youth is obviously climate change and the shift to renewable energy," said John Hayden, a university student from the United States, adding that young people are eager to find meaningful careers that allow them to make a positive impact on the planet.

Qin Jing, vice president of Trip.com Group, highlighted rising global awareness of sustainable travel. "Today, nearly 90 percent of young travelers are open to eco-friendly journeys," she said. "We are calling on youth around the world to embrace green mobility and help make tourism more sustainable."

"China is taking the lead in green energy consumption, particularly in the field of new energy vehicles," said Huang Wandi, a young employee of State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company. "We, the younger generations, are also actively contributing through technological innovation."

Huang and her team have developed a mobile charging robot that allows electric vehicles to recharge without being restricted to designated parking spots. "With such innovations, we hope to do our part in advancing sustainable development," she said.

Young people are an indispensable force in achieving sustainable development, said Jessy Santos, deputy secretary of the National Youth Secretariat of Brazil. "Brazil and many other nations are mobilizing youth to play a greater role in addressing climate change."

"It is vital that young people, especially those on the front lines, are included in climate education and decision-making, blending traditional knowledge with ecological stewardship," she added.

"Building a sustainable future for our planet may be the most pressing challenge of our time," said James George, deputy resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme in China. "It is inspiring to see so many young people across the globe rising to meet this challenge with conviction and creativity."

