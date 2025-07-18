Consumption contributes 60 pct annually to China's economic growth since 2021: official

Xinhua) 11:21, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Consumption has contributed around 60 percent on average annually to China's economic growth over the past four years, and the role of consumption as the economy's main engine has continued to strengthen, China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said on Friday.

