Home>>
Consumption contributes 60 pct annually to China's economic growth since 2021: official
(Xinhua) 11:21, July 18, 2025
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Consumption has contributed around 60 percent on average annually to China's economic growth over the past four years, and the role of consumption as the economy's main engine has continued to strengthen, China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World Youth Development Forum highlights youth role in green consumption
- Chinese state councilor calls for expanded services consumption, safeguarded livelihoods
- China's consumer prices rebound amid pro-consumption policies
- Booming theme parks highlight China's tourism, consumption potential
- China's e-bike trade-in program sees robust production, sales in first half of 2025
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.