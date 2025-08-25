Telecom equipment tops Nepal's imports from China

Xinhua) 13:13, August 25, 2025

KATHMANDU, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Telecommunication equipment, readymade garments, machinery and parts, textiles and electrical goods emerged as the top five products Nepal imported from China in the 2024-25 fiscal year which ended in mid-July, the central bank said on Sunday.

Nepal's total imports from China stood at 341.1 billion Nepali rupees during this period and the top five items accounted for nearly 37 percent of the imports, the Nepal Rastra Bank said in a report.

Telecommunication equipment topped the chart with a total value of 30.73 billion rupees, and the imported smartphones alone were valued at 24.91 billion rupees.

Nepal imported from China readymade garments worth 28.08 billion rupees, machinery and parts worth 23.90 billion rupees, textiles worth 21.97 billion rupees and electrical goods worth 21.34 billion rupees, the bank noted.

China has long remained the second-largest trading partner of Nepal after India. (1 Nepali rupee equals 0.007125 U.S. dollar)

