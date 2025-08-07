China extends safeguard investigation into imported beef

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday that it has extended the safeguard investigation into imported beef, citing the complexity of the case.

The investigation was originally launched on Dec. 27, 2024. The deadline has now been extended by three months, with a new date set for Nov. 26, 2025, according to the ministry.

After the case was filed, the ministry carried out the investigation in line with legal procedures, collecting evidence through questionnaires, hearings and on-site inspections, and soliciting input from all stakeholders to ensure objectivity and fairness, said a spokesperson for the ministry in response to media inquiry.

The case has drawn widespread attention, with governments, industry associations and producers of beef-exporting countries and regions, as well as domestic industry associations, livestock farmers and importers, submitting a large volume of data and written materials.

The investigating authority is conducting a thorough review of all submissions and will, in accordance with the law, carefully assess whether the statutory conditions for imposing safeguard measures are met, said the spokesperson.

Given the large workload and the complexity of the case, the ministry decided to extend the investigation period in accordance with Chinese law and World Trade Organization rules.

The investigating authority will continue to advance the investigation in line with the law and make an objective and fair ruling based on the findings, the spokesperson said, adding that China will maintain communication with all parties to jointly safeguard a sound and stable international trade environment.

