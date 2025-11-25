We Are China

China launches Shenzhou-22 spaceship

Xinhua) 13:26, November 25, 2025

China launches the Shenzhou-22 spaceship from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Nov. 25, 2025. (Photo by Li Minggang/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China launched the Shenzhou-22 spaceship from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday, marking the first emergency launch mission in the country's manned space program.

The spaceship has separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. The China Manned Space Agency declared the launch mission a complete success.

