Criticism mounts in Taiwan over leader Lai's Japan-supporting stunt

Xinhua) 10:34, November 25, 2025

TAIPEI, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Harsh criticism has erupted across Taiwan and continues to rise following supportive gestures toward Japan from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the island's leader, Lai Ching-te.

Following the recent erroneous remarks about Taiwan by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Lai posted a photo on social media showing himself holding sushi made with Japanese seafood in a show of support for Japan.

Taiwan's China Times warned in an editorial that Taiwan's political figures should not recklessly echo the careless remarks of Japanese politicians -- so as not to needlessly provoke tension across the Taiwan Strait.

An earlier editorial from the newspaper noted that Taiwan was colonized by Japan for half a century, and that the Taiwan question concerns not only the one-China principle but also historical understanding -- matters on which Takaichi has no right to pontificate.

Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, wrote on social media that Lai had been exploiting the current situation for political manipulation -- which does nothing to preserve peace but adds fuel to the fire.

She warned that Lai's move might push both the Strait and the broader region into a more dangerous state.

Chi Chia-lin, honorary chairman of the Reunification Alliance Party in Taiwan, said that by supporting Takaichi's position, the DPP authorities had betrayed ancestors on the island -- given the heinous crimes Japan committed during its colonial rule between 1895 and 1945.

"We must never allow a repeat of Japan's interference in Taiwan," he said.

Chen Chung-chen, an editor from Taiwan-based Chaiwan Ben Post, said that everything in the words and actions of Lai and the DPP authorities pushes Taiwan toward the flames of war and betrays mainstream public opinion.

Ranging from calling Japan's defeat during World War II "the end of the war" and echoing the "undetermined status of Taiwan" fallacy, to their current Japan-fawning behavior -- the Lai authorities are acting against historical justice and forfeiting national dignity, Chen said.

Dozens of civic groups on the island recently issued a joint statement protesting Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan. The statement stressed that Taiwan people refuse to become victims of Japanese militarism and demanded that the DPP authorities must not acquiesce in, echo or cooperate with Japan's military ambitions.

