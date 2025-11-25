China says Japan's deployment of offensive weapons near China's Taiwan region requires high vigilance from international community

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- In response to a query regarding Japan's plan to deploy offensive weapons near China's Taiwan region, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said this development is extremely dangerous, calling for heightened vigilance from neighboring countries and the international community.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing, noting that Japan's actions deliberately escalate regional tensions and provoke military confrontation.

Considering Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan, this is an extremely dangerous development and calls for heightened vigilance from neighboring countries and the international community, she added.

Mao said the Potsdam Proclamation explicitly stipulates that Japan shall not be permitted to "re-arm for war," adding that the Japanese Constitution, which enshrines pacifism, also established Japan's exclusively defense-oriented policy.

It is alarming, however, that in recent years, Japan has drastically readjusted its security and defense policy, increased defense budget year after year, relaxed restrictions on arms export, sought to develop offensive weapons, and planned to abandon its three non-nuclear principles, Mao added.

"Japan's right-wing provocateurs are trying every means to break free from the pacifist constitution, going further down the path of military buildup and leading Japan and the region to disastrous outcomes," she said.

Noting this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the recovery of Taiwan, Mao said China will never allow far-right forces in Japan to reverse the course of history, nor permit any external interference in the Taiwan region, or allow Japanese militarism to resurface.

The spokesperson also noted that China has the resolve and the ability to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

