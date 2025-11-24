Home>>
Conditions not yet ready for holding China-Japan-ROK summit meeting: Chinese spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:49, November 24, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that conditions are not yet ready for holding the leaders meeting among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK), in response to a related query at a daily press briefing.
Explaining the reason, Mao said that the blatant and erroneous remarks recently made by the Japanese leader regarding Taiwan have undermined the foundation and atmosphere for trilateral cooperation among the three countries.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands opens in Dali, China's Yunnan
- First batch of wintering black-headed gulls arrive at Lugu Lake in Yunnan
- Highlights of women's doubles of badminton at National Games
- China's Shandong develops green energies to advance new energy structure transformation
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.