Conditions not yet ready for holding China-Japan-ROK summit meeting: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:49, November 24, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that conditions are not yet ready for holding the leaders meeting among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK), in response to a related query at a daily press briefing.

Explaining the reason, Mao said that the blatant and erroneous remarks recently made by the Japanese leader regarding Taiwan have undermined the foundation and atmosphere for trilateral cooperation among the three countries.

