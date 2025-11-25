China to build national demonstration bases for emerging industries

Xinhua) 10:03, November 25, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will start building national emerging-industry development demonstration bases, with the goal of establishing about 100 industrial-park demonstration bases and 1,000 enterprise-type demonstration bases by 2035, according to a circular released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Per the circular, the construction of demonstration bases will align with national development strategies for 2035 and the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), with a focus on key emerging sectors such as next-generation information technology, new energy, new materials, biology, high-end equipment, intelligent connected new energy vehicles, low-altitude equipment and aerospace, and the green and environmental protection industries.

Industrial-park demonstration bases will aim to promote the clustered, large-scale and high-end development of leading industries, strengthen the supply of key generic technologies, enhance the transformation and industrial application of sci-tech achievements, and explore management approaches suited to emerging industries.

Demonstration enterprises will focus on strengthening product development, tackling key and core technologies and achieving breakthroughs in major original innovations. They will also work to foster new business forms and models, and promote innovation in application scenarios, according to the ministry.

