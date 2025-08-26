Home>>
China contributes over 40 pct of world's new energy patents: official
(Xinhua) 11:24, August 26, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as a global leader in new energy technology and equipment, with its new energy patents accounting for more than 40 percent of the world's total, an official said Tuesday.
Wang Hongzhi, head of the National Energy Administration, told a press conference that the country kept breaking world records in key areas during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), including photovoltaic conversion efficiency and the single-unit capacity of offshore wind turbines. The scale of the country's new-type energy storage has also surged to the top position worldwide.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New energy industry developed in China's Shandong
- Ningxia promoting green energy in new energy demonstration zone
- Ningxia sharpens its edge in new energy
- China to add over 200m kilowatts of new-energy power generation capacity in 2025 amid green transition
- Chinese, Italian companies collaborate to drive new energy technology innovation
- Accelerated construction of new-energy bases in deserts fuels coordinated regional devt
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.