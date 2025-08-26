China contributes over 40 pct of world's new energy patents: official

Xinhua) 11:24, August 26, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as a global leader in new energy technology and equipment, with its new energy patents accounting for more than 40 percent of the world's total, an official said Tuesday.

Wang Hongzhi, head of the National Energy Administration, told a press conference that the country kept breaking world records in key areas during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), including photovoltaic conversion efficiency and the single-unit capacity of offshore wind turbines. The scale of the country's new-type energy storage has also surged to the top position worldwide.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)