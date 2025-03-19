New energy industry developed in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:00, March 19, 2025

A staff member works at a workshop of Shandong Chengxi New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Qingyun County of Dezhou, east China's Shandong Province, March 18, 2025. In recent years, Qingyun County has leveraged its advantages in green electricity resources to build the Zhongqing New Energy Green Near-Zero Carbon Industrial Park, which has attracted and nurtured dozens of new energy industry projects. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

