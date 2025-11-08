China pushes for integrated development of coal, new energy sectors
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has moved to promote the integrated development of its coal and new energy sectors to support the green, low-carbon transition of its energy mix.
In a new guideline, the National Energy Administration (NEA) has called on coal-mining regions to accelerate their development of wind and solar energy projects, promote clean energy substitution through the adoption of electric and hydrogen-powered mining trucks, use renewable energy for heating and cooling, and build smart microgrids for the supply and trade of green electricity.
By the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the new energy development model in mining areas will have matured in basic terms, according to the NEA.
The move is the latest step in China's new energy development. By the end of September, China's total installed renewable energy capacity stood at nearly 2.2 billion kilowatts, accounting for 59.1 percent of the nation's total power capacity. In the first three quarters of the year, renewables generated about 40 percent of China's total electricity.
