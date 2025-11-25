Seminars held in Macao to elaborate on CPC plenum spirit

Xinhua) 08:57, November 25, 2025

MACAO, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A series of seminars were held in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Saturday and Sunday to elaborate on the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Members of the central publicity delegation delivered presentations during the seminars. They offered explanations of the key outcomes of the fourth plenary session and the main content and significance of the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, a key document of the session.

They also shared insights, based on the recommendations, on how Macao could leverage its strengths to better integrate into and serve the overall national development.

Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai attended the seminars and said they played a crucial role in helping all sectors of the SAR gain a complete, accurate, and comprehensive understanding of the spirit of the plenary session.

Sam added that the SAR government will unite and lead all sectors of society to fully implement the fourth plenary session's spirit, seize the new opportunities brought by the 15th Five-Year Plan, advance Macao's development with high quality, and make new and greater contributions to ushering in a new chapter of building a strong nation and advancing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization.

Tai Kin Ip, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao SAR government, said that the economic and financial team will earnestly study and implement the spirit of the plenary session, accurately grasp key long-term and overarching issues, and actively align with the 15th Five-Year Plan and advance Macao's appropriate economic diversification and high-quality development in a pragmatic manner.

Ip Kuai Peng, vice rector of the City University of Macao, noted that with the blueprint for the 15th Five-Year Plan now laid out, Macao's think tanks should remain firmly aligned with the national strategies, stay rooted in Macao, serve the Greater Bay Area, extend their reach across the country, and connect with the world.

Mu Lingtong, supervisory committee chairperson of the City University of Macao Postgraduate Association, also attended the seminars. He shared that as a young student pursuing his studies in Macao, he feels called to closely link his personal academic pursuits with the country's development.

The seminars were open to representatives of central government agencies and companies from the Chinese mainland in Macao, members of the SAR government, legislators, and individuals from all walks of life.

