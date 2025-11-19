Macao SAR to speed up reform, diversification in 2026: chief executive

MACAO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), on Tuesday laid out the SAR government's priorities for 2026, pledging to push ahead with administrative reform, strengthen economic diversification, improve people's livelihoods, and deepen Macao's integration into national development.

Delivering the 2026 Policy Address at the Legislative Assembly, Sam said Macao is facing challenges brought about by profound changes in internal and external economic conditions and must balance short-term needs with long-term planning, aligning situation assessment and confidence-building, as well as combining market vitality with appropriate government guidance.

He also emphasized the synergy between revitalizing existing resources and promoting new growth, the mutual reinforcement of economic development and livelihood improvement, and the coherence between high-quality development and robust security safeguards, in order to drive Macao's high-quality and sustainable social and economic development.

The policy blueprint aims for continued economic recovery and solid progress in Macao's efforts to diversify its economy, with positive GDP growth and a better business environment. The government also expects new momentum from the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and better coordination between Macao and Hengqin.

The outlook also noted that the government will strengthen governance capacity, push forward legal and administrative reforms, and ensure solid protection of national security.

