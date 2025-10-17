Members of Macao SAR 8th Legislative Assembly sworn in

Xinhua) 13:42, October 17, 2025

MACAO, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- All members of the eighth Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) were sworn in on Thursday, and Cheong Weng Chon was elected as the legislature's president.

Administered by Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, the legislators took the oath of office in accordance with the Law on Oath-taking, in the presence of guests attending the ceremony.

The eighth Legislative Assembly held its first plenary session on Thursday afternoon. Cheong was elected as the president and then took the oath of office.

Sam met with the newly sworn-in president and members of the eighth Legislative Assembly. He said that the new legislature has a more diverse composition and a more balanced structure, fully demonstrating its broad representation and overall competence.

He also expressed hope that the new-term legislators would further strengthen the assembly's role in political guidance, legislative oversight, and as a key bridge.

The election for the eighth Legislative Assembly was held on Sept. 14, having 14 directly elected and 12 indirectly elected seats. The chief executive of the Macao SAR appointed seven other members.

The term of office of the eighth Legislative Assembly is four years.

