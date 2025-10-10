30th Macao int'l trade, investment fair to highlight innovation

Xinhua) 10:30, October 10, 2025

MACAO, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said on Thursday that the 30th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) will feature innovation, with over 20 new products and technologies making their debut.

With robots appearing in community flash roadshows, the fair will be held Oct. 22 to 25 at Macao's Cotai Expo, the IPIM noted, attracting participants from over 40 countries and regions. More than 50 economic and trade conferences and forums were said to take place during the event.

This year's MIF introduces a number of specialized exhibition areas, the institute underlined, such as the "robotics industry pavilion" and the "Macao big health brand global promotion pavilion," aligning with Macao's industrial diversification strategy.

Since its inception in 1996, the MIF has grown into Macao's foremost annual event in international economy and trade, and is the first professional exhibition in the city accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, the IPIM said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)